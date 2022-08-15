Quevilly-Rouen Métropole - AS Saint-Etienne

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 3
Stade Robert Diochon / 15.08.2022
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Not started
AS Saint-Etienne
Statistics

Recent matches

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

AS Saint-Etienne

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
16
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
20111
20
AS Saint-EtienneStE
2011-2
