Quevilly-Rouen Métropole - Pau FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Stade Robert Diochon / 27.08.2022
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Not started
-
-
Pau FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole logo
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Pau FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
16
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
40313
18
Pau FCPAU
40222
