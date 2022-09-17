Quevilly-Rouen Métropole - Stade Lavallois

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 9
Stade Robert Diochon / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/quevilly/teamcenter.shtml
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-laval/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Lavallois
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole logo
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Stade Lavallois

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
851216
2
Le Havre ACHAV
843115
3
SM CaenCAE
843115
4
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
842214
5
Amiens SCAMI
842214
16
Stade LavalloisLAV
82157
17
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
81437
