Rodez Aveyron - Amiens SC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 10
Stade Paul-Lignon / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rodez-aveyron/teamcenter.shtml
Rodez Aveyron
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/amiens/teamcenter.shtml
Amiens SC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rodez Aveyron

Amiens SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
961219
2
Le Havre ACHAV
953118
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
952217
4
Amiens SCAMI
952217
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
851216
18
Rodez AveyronROD
81437
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
01/10
FC Metz
-
-
Pau FC
01/10
FC Annecy
-
-
SC Bastia
01/10
Valenciennes FC
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
01/10

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Rodez Aveyron and Amiens SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Rodez Aveyron and Amiens SC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.