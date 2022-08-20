Rodez Aveyron - FC Annecy

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Stade Paul-Lignon / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rodez-aveyron/teamcenter.shtml
Rodez Aveyron
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-annecy/teamcenter.shtml
FC Annecy
Statistics

Recent matches

Rodez Aveyron

FC Annecy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
18
Rodez AveyronROD
30121
19
FC AnnecyANN
30030
