Rodez Aveyron - Girondins de Bordeaux

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 2
Stade Paul-Lignon / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rodez-aveyron/teamcenter.shtml
Rodez Aveyron
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/girondins-bordeaux/teamcenter.shtml
Girondins de Bordeaux
Statistics

Recent matches

Rodez Aveyron

Girondins de Bordeaux

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
11003
2
FC MetzMET
11003
3
Stade LavalloisLAV
11003
4
Chamois NiortaisNIO
11003
5
Dijon FCODIJ
11003
7
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
10101
7
Rodez AveyronROD
10101
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Rodez Aveyron and Girondins de Bordeaux with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Rodez Aveyron and Girondins de Bordeaux news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

