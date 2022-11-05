Rodez Aveyron - Grenoble Foot 38

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 14
Stade Paul-Lignon / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rodez-aveyron/teamcenter.shtml
Rodez Aveyron
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rodez Aveyron

Grenoble Foot 38

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1383227
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1375126
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1373324
4
Amiens SCAMI
1372423
5
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1364322
17
Rodez AveyronROD
1326512
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Nîmes Olympique
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
05/11
SC Bastia
-
-
Paris FC
05/11
Stade Lavallois
-
-
Chamois Niortais
05/11
Valenciennes FC
-
-
SM Caen
05/11

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Rodez Aveyron and Grenoble Foot 38 with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Rodez Aveyron and Grenoble Foot 38 news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.