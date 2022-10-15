Rodez Aveyron - Le Havre AC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Stade Paul-Lignon / 15.10.2022
Rodez Aveyron
Not started
Le Havre AC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rodez Aveyron

Le Havre AC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
2
Amiens SCAMI
1172223
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1164122
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1171322
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1154219
15
Rodez AveyronROD
1125411
