Rodez Aveyron - Valenciennes FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 8
Stade Paul-Lignon / 10.09.2022
Rodez Aveyron
Not started
-
-
Valenciennes FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Rodez Aveyron

Valenciennes FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
742114
2
Amiens SCAMI
742114
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
741213
4
Le Havre ACHAV
733112
5
SM CaenCAE
733112
6
Valenciennes FCVAL
733112
18
Rodez AveyronROD
61235
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Rodez Aveyron and Valenciennes FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Rodez Aveyron and Valenciennes FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

