SC Bastia - FC Metz

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 9
Stade Armand Césari-Furiani / 17.09.2022
SC Bastia
Not started
-
-
FC Metz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Bastia

FC Metz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
851216
2
Le Havre ACHAV
843115
3
SM CaenCAE
843115
4
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
842214
5
Amiens SCAMI
842214
8
FC MetzMET
832311
11
SC BastiaBAS
831410
