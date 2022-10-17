SC Bastia - Girondins de Bordeaux

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Stade Armand Césari-Furiani / 17.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/girondins-bordeaux/teamcenter.shtml
Girondins de Bordeaux
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
Girondins de Bordeaux logo
Girondins de Bordeaux jersey
Girondins de Bordeaux
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SC Bastia

Girondins de Bordeaux

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1265123
2
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1272323
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
4
Amiens SCAMI
1272323
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1264222
10
SC BastiaBAS
1151516
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Valenciennes FC
1
0
En Avant de Guingamp
FC Annecy
0
2
Pau FC
Dijon FCO
0
0
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Stade Lavallois
4
0
SM Caen

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between SC Bastia and Girondins de Bordeaux with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 17 October 2022.

Catch the latest SC Bastia and Girondins de Bordeaux news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.