SC Bastia - Grenoble Foot 38

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 3
Stade Armand Césari-Furiani / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SC Bastia

Grenoble Foot 38

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
22006
2
SM CaenCAE
22006
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
21104
4
Dijon FCODIJ
21104
4
Paris FCPAR
21104
6
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
21104
9
SC BastiaBAS
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

En Avant de Guingamp
-
-
Paris FC
13/08
FC Metz
-
-
Valenciennes FC
13/08
Le Havre AC
-
-
Pau FC
13/08
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
Chamois Niortais
13/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between SC Bastia and Grenoble Foot 38 with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest SC Bastia and Grenoble Foot 38 news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.