SC Bastia - Paris FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 14
Stade Armand Césari-Furiani / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SC Bastia

Paris FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1383227
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1375126
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1373324
4
Amiens SCAMI
1372423
5
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1364322
9
SC BastiaBAS
1353518
10
Paris FCPAR
1345417
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Nîmes Olympique
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
05/11
Stade Lavallois
-
-
Chamois Niortais
05/11
Valenciennes FC
-
-
SM Caen
05/11
Dijon FCO
-
-
En Avant de Guingamp
05/11

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between SC Bastia and Paris FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest SC Bastia and Paris FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.