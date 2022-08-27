SC Bastia - Rodez Aveyron

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Stade Armand Césari-Furiani / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rodez-aveyron/teamcenter.shtml
Rodez Aveyron
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SC Bastia

Rodez Aveyron

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
8
SC BastiaBAS
42026
17
Rodez AveyronROD
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Metz
-
-
Dijon FCO
27/08
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
En Avant de Guingamp
27/08
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
-
-
Chamois Niortais
27/08
Valenciennes FC
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
27/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between SC Bastia and Rodez Aveyron with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest SC Bastia and Rodez Aveyron news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.