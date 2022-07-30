SC Bastia - Stade Lavallois

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 1
Stade Armand Césari-Furiani / 30.07.2022
SC Bastia
Not started
-
-
Stade Lavallois
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SC Bastia

Stade Lavallois

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Amiens SCAMI
00000
1
Chamois NiortaisNIO
00000
1
Dijon FCODIJ
00000
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
00000
1
FC AnnecyANN
00000
1
SC BastiaBAS
00000
1
Stade LavalloisLAV
00000
