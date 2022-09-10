SM Caen - Amiens SC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 8
Stade Michel d'Ornano / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/amiens/teamcenter.shtml
Amiens SC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SM Caen

Amiens SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
742114
2
Amiens SCAMI
742114
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
741213
4
Le Havre ACHAV
733112
5
SM CaenCAE
733112
