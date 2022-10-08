SM Caen - Chamois Niortais

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 11
Stade Michel d'Ornano / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chamois-niort/teamcenter.shtml
Chamois Niortais
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SM Caen

Chamois Niortais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1062220
2
Amiens SCAMI
1062220
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1061319
4
Le Havre ACHAV
1054119
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1053218
8
SM CaenCAE
1043315
20
Chamois NiortaisNIO
102268
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
FC Metz
08/10
Paris FC
-
-
Valenciennes FC
08/10
En Avant de Guingamp
-
-
FC Annecy
08/10
Amiens SC
-
-
Dijon FCO
08/10

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between SM Caen and Chamois Niortais with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest SM Caen and Chamois Niortais news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.