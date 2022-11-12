SM Caen - FC Annecy

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 15
Stade Michel d'Ornano / 12.11.2022
SM Caen
Not started
-
-
FC Annecy
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
7
SM CaenCAE
1464422
14
FC AnnecyANN
1443715
Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Rodez Aveyron
12/11
Paris FC
-
-
FC Metz
12/11
Stade Lavallois
-
-
Valenciennes FC
12/11
Grenoble Foot 38
-
-
Dijon FCO
12/11

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between SM Caen and FC Annecy with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest SM Caen and FC Annecy news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

