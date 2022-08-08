SM Caen - FC Metz

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 2
Stade Michel d'Ornano / 08.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-metz/teamcenter.shtml
FC Metz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SM Caen

FC Metz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
22006
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
21104
3
Dijon FCODIJ
21104
3
Paris FCPAR
21104
5
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
21104
7
FC MetzMET
11003
8
SM CaenCAE
11003
