Stade Lavallois - Chamois Niortais

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 14
Stade Francis-Le Basser / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-laval/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Lavallois
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chamois-niort/teamcenter.shtml
Chamois Niortais
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Lavallois

Chamois Niortais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1383227
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1375126
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1373324
4
Amiens SCAMI
1372423
5
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1364322
14
Stade LavalloisLAV
1342714
20
Chamois NiortaisNIO
1332811
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Stade Lavallois and Chamois Niortais with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 5 November 2022.

