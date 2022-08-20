Stade Lavallois - FC Metz

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Stade Francis-Le Basser / 20.08.2022
Stade Lavallois
Not started
-
-
FC Metz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Lavallois

FC Metz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
6
Stade LavalloisLAV
32016
Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Le Havre AC
20/08
Valenciennes FC
-
-
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
20/08
Amiens SC
-
-
SC Bastia
20/08
Pau FC
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
20/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Stade Lavallois and FC Metz with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 20 August 2022.

