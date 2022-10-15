Stade Lavallois - SM Caen

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Stade Francis-Le Basser / 15.10.2022
Stade Lavallois
Not started
-
-
SM Caen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Lavallois

SM Caen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
2
Amiens SCAMI
1172223
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1164122
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1171322
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1154219
6
SM CaenCAE
1153318
17
Stade LavalloisLAV
1131710
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Stade Lavallois and SM Caen with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2022.

