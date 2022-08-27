Valenciennes FC - AS Saint-Etienne

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Stade du Hainaut / 27.08.2022
Valenciennes FC
Not started
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Valenciennes FC

AS Saint-Etienne

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
12
Valenciennes FCVAL
41215
20
AS Saint-EtienneStE
4022-1
