Valenciennes FC - En Avant de Guingamp

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Stade du Hainaut / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/en-avant-guingamp/teamcenter.shtml
En Avant de Guingamp
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
En Avant de Guingamp logo
En Avant de Guingamp jersey
En Avant de Guingamp
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Valenciennes FC

En Avant de Guingamp

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
2
Amiens SCAMI
1172223
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1164122
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1171322
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1154219
7
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1153318
