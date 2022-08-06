Valenciennes FC - Le Havre AC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 2
Stade du Hainaut / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Valenciennes FC

Le Havre AC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
11003
2
FC MetzMET
11003
3
Stade LavalloisLAV
11003
4
Chamois NiortaisNIO
11003
5
Dijon FCODIJ
11003
7
Le Havre ACHAV
10101
7
Valenciennes FCVAL
10101
