Valenciennes FC - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 7
Stade du Hainaut / 02.09.2022
Valenciennes FC
Not started
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Valenciennes FC

Nîmes Olympique

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
633012
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
632111
3
Dijon FCODIJ
632111
4
Amiens SCAMI
632111
5
FC MetzMET
631210
9
Valenciennes FCVAL
62319
13
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
62137
