Valenciennes FC - Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Stade du Hainaut / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/quevilly/teamcenter.shtml
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole logo
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Valenciennes FC

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
11
Valenciennes FCVAL
31114
14
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
30212
Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Le Havre AC
20/08
Stade Lavallois
-
-
FC Metz
20/08
Amiens SC
-
-
SC Bastia
20/08
Pau FC
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
20/08

