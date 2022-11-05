Valenciennes FC - SM Caen

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 14
Stade du Hainaut / 05.11.2022
Valenciennes FC
Not started
-
-
SM Caen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Valenciennes FC

SM Caen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1383227
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1375126
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1373324
4
Amiens SCAMI
1372423
5
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1364322
6
Valenciennes FCVAL
1364322
7
SM CaenCAE
1363421
