Lille beat Angers to boost Champions League hopes

Victor Osimhen and Renato Sanches scored either side of the break to put Lille on 40 points from 24 games, behind Rennes on goal difference.

Rennes host neighbours Brest on Saturday.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a fine lob and the goal was awarded after a VAR review ruled that the Nigerian was not offside.

The visitors doubled the tally 15 minutes from time when Sanches found the back of the net with a low shot from just inside the box.

The result left Angers, who had their first shot on target in the 88th minute, in 13th place with 30 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)