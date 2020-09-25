Defender Nicolas Pallois deflected a Mehmet Celik strike into his own net and Burak Yilmaz converted a second-half penalty, putting Lille on 11 points from five games.

They lead St Etienne and Stade Rennes, who meet at Geoffroy Guichard on Saturday, by one point.

Nantes, who have not beaten Lille in five years, are 14th on five points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

