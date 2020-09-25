Defender Nicolas Pallois deflected a Mehmet Celik strike into his own net and Burak Yilmaz converted a second-half penalty, putting Lille on 11 points from five games.
They lead St Etienne and Stade Rennes, who meet at Geoffroy Guichard on Saturday, by one point.
Football
Man City's injured Jesus ruled out of Brazil qualifiers
Nantes, who have not beaten Lille in five years, are 14th on five points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Football
Hertha Berlin humbled at home by Eintracht
Football
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches