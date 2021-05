Football

Lille coach Christophe Galtier says his Ligue Un leaders aren't thinking about the title just yet

Christophe Galtier, coach of Ligue Un leaders Lille, is only focusing on the fact that if his side win against St Etienne they will have earned direct qualification into next season's Champions League. Lille could end PSG's dominance and secure their first titlefor ten years if results go their way this weekend.

