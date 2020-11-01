Jonathan Bamba's opener was cancelled out by a Mehmet Zeki Celik own goal before the break and Lille failed to make the most of Marcelo's exclusion in the 50th.

They stay second on 19 points, two behind PSG who beat Nantes 3-0 away on Saturday, while Lyon remain sixth on 14 points.

Monaco moved up four spots to eighth, on 14 points, after a double by German striker Kevin Volland earned them a 4-0 home win against Girondins de Bordeaux earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

