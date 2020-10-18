Christophe Galtier's side, who have conceded only two goals this season, prevailed with goals from Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone and Yusuf Yazici with Lens finishing with nine men after Jonathan Gradit and Clement Michelin were sent off after the break.
Lille have 17 points from seven games and lead second-placed Paris St Germain by two points.
Lens, back in the top flight after a five-year spell in Ligue 2, are fifth on 13 points.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
