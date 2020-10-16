The visitors had won only three games all season but surprisingly took the lead a minute after half-time through Claudinho.

However, Lincoln’s header saved the blushes of the reigning champions, who now fall into third place in the Serie A, equal on points with leaders Atletico Mineiro and second-place Internacional, who beat Sport 5-3 away earlier in the day.

transfers Man Utd desperate for defensive additions in January - Paper Round 9 HOURS AGO

Bragantino remain second last with 13 points, four ahead of bottom club Goias. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; editing by Richard Pullin)

Football ANALYSIS-Soccer-Premier League rains goals as stadiums run on empty 9 HOURS AGO