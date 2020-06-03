Football

Linz follow up points deduction with last-minute defeat

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 3 (Reuters) - LASK Linz, docked six points last week for breaking coronavirus rules, saw their bid for a second-ever Austrian league title suffer another blow on Wednesday with a stoppage-time 2-1 defeat at home to Hartberg.

Brazilian forward Joao Klauss gave Linz a ninth-minute lead in their first game since the coronavirus stoppage but Rajko Rep levelled for the visitors in the 24th minute and Dario Tadic scored from close range from a corner in the 93rd minute.

Linz were sanctioned last week after they were filmed staging full team practice sessions during a period when the coronavirus rules restricted them to training in small groups. They were three points clear of Salzburg at the time.

Salzburg, chasing a seventh-successive title, made no mistake on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Rapid. Patson Daka got in between a defender and the goalkeeper to head the first after nine minutes and Noah Okafor added the second in the 90th minute.

Salzburg went five points clear of Wolfsberger AC, who won 2-1 at Sturm Graz, at the top of the six-team Championship group which decides the title. Linz are a further point back in third. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Football
What's On (2)

