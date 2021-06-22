Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year deal with Barcelona and take a pay cut to help with the club's salary cap issues.

The 33-year-old is soon set to be a free agent as his current contract with Barca expires at the end of the month.

However, after speculation linking him with a move away from the club he joined at the age of 13, he now looks set to stay.

Copa América Argentina defeat Paraguay to reach Copa quarters, Messi equals appearance record 11 HOURS AGO

COPE report that Messi has communicated to Barcelona president Joan Laporta that he is willing to sign a one-year contract and reduce his pay to help the club get under the league-imposed salary cap.

He has apparently consulted with La Liga over the deal, and will follow it by signing for another year in 2022.

La Liga president Javier Tebas warned Barca this week that they were facing a decision over Messi’s future.

"Barcelona have exceeded their wage cap. I hope they can keep Messi, but to do so, they will have to make cuts elsewhere.”

The salary cap has been reduced due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on clubs.

Transfers Aguero helping convince Messi to stay at Barca - Laporta YESTERDAY AT 10:46