Lionel Messi and Quique Setien chat speaks to club in disarray – The Warm-Up

Lionel Messi and Quique Setien had a chat - of the clear-the-air variety - after Barcelona’s Osasuna debacle in the hope that it could save their season.

Lionel Messi's showdown talks with Quique Setien unlikely to salvage Barcelona's season

Lionel Messi was absolutely incandescent after Barcelona relinquished their Liga title to Real Madrid following a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna. In a post-match interview, the 33-year-old forward let loose, calling the team weak.

"We are a weak team who can be beaten with enough intensity and enthusiasm," Messi told Spanish TV.

"We have lost a lot of points which we shouldn't have done. We have been very inconsistent. "

We need to be self-critical, starting with the players, but also across the entire club. We are Barcelona, and we are obliged to win every game.

Barcelona coach Setien said in the same post-match root-and-branch investigation that he was unsure whether he would be coach when the Champions League kicked back into gear.

"I hope to be the Barcelona coach in the Champions League, but I don't know," he said. "I agree with Messi on some things. We have to do self-criticism and if we don't do it, it will cost us anything we want to do."

The power dynamic between player and coach seems quite off kilter there with Setien almost seemingly subservient to someone who hierarchically speaking is his subordinate. Granted Messi's status needs managing differently than other players but it is important that be remains managed, not manager. Anyway, post Osasuna debacle, Setien and Messi had clear-the-air talks, where, according to Sport, Setien sold his vision of how Barcelona could win the Champions League to the player in an attempt to "win Messi over."

That seems a bad power dynamic, and one that drains the coach/manager of authority. Rumours have persisted these last few years that Messi wields undue power within the dressing room. The meeting appears an attempt to salvage a pretty disastrous season, but, in truth, if it is as reported - a meeting to placate a generational player - then it is illustrative of the issues that have probably led to said disastrous season.

Man City ready to lowball United for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City, to coin a phrase, remain noisy neighbours, and they might - if they pull off what seems an audacious attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez on the cheap - be about to get that much noisier.

According to reports in Chile, from La Cuarta, Pep Guardiola still has designs on bringing the Chilean to the Etihad Stadium having missed out on the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Udinese star when he moved from the Emirates Stadium to Old Trafford in 2018.

The forward had a straight choice between United and City, and, on reflection, may regret choosing the less noisy neighbours, where he scored just five goals in 45 appearances. The Chilean international has - despite an injury hiatus - had a renaissance of sorts at the San Siro with Inter Milan. Such has been said renaissance that Guardiola is back in for the player but at a knockdown £17 million, which seems a bit of a bargain for a player who has already played under Guardiola and had proven pedigree in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old is reportedly - almost definitely - on astronomical money at United, so the club may - entering into pure speculation territory, here - countenance selling at a knockdown price to their bitter rivals to get that money off their books.

Patrick Bamford is having none of it

Patrick Bamford has had a couple of attempts at making the grade as a Premier League striker at Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley, scoring one goal in 27. It has not gone well but he was not first choice.

He has, however, led Leeds to promotion to the Premier League with 16 goals in the Championship; he is, therefore, a Premier League player on merit. Yet, with neither the Premier League nor Championship season over yet, questions have been asked as to whether he is good enough.

We know what the player himself thinks.

One thing is for sure, he will remain a Leeds player next season and be given the opportunity to prove his worth by the fiercely loyal Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa remains a mythical figure despite having a coaching career in excess of three decades. The below passage from the Athletic’s profile of how Bielsa masterminded Leeds United’s return to top-flight football is a fairly insightful representation of the man.

‘As far as I know he has never sought a particular position. Rather, he actively devotes time to rejecting jobs.’ Like most things with Bielsa, offers of employment are binary. Simply right or wrong.

