In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Messi revealed that the players would make an additional contribution to ensure that none of the club’s non-sporting staff would lose out during the State of Emergency, which has been in place in Spain since March 12.

The club's all-time top scorer was among many Barcelona players including Luis Suarez - who released identical statements on social media on Monday to confirm the decision.

"As well as the 70% reduction in our salaries during the national state of emergency, we will make a contribution so that the club's employees can earn 100% of their salaries during this time," Messi said on his Instagram account.

Reacting to criticism that the players had not made any announcements about what they were doing to help others during the pandemic, Messi added: “A lot has been written and said about the football first team at Barcelona, when it comes to the players’ salaries during this State of Emergency.

“First of all, we would like to clarify that we have always been willing to apply a wage cut, because we understand perfectly that this is an exceptional situation and we are always the first to help the club when we have been asked to. Indeed, we have often done so on our own initiative in those moments in which we have considered it important or necessary.

“For that reason, we cannot help but be surprised by the fact that from within the club there are those trying to put us under the microscope or apply pressure for us to do something that we have always been clear that we would do,” he added.

“In fact, if an agreement has taken a few days to be reached it is simply because we were seeking a formula to help the club and also to help its employees in these very difficult times.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain increased to 85,195 on Monday from 78,797 on Sunday, the country's health ministry said, as the infections surpassed those reported in China.

So far 7,340 people have died from the virus in Spain.

The country is into the third week of a lockdown while all organised football has been postponed indefinitely.

In a separate statement, Barca announced that all players in its sports teams had agreed to reduce their salaries during the state of emergency and confirmed the first team players were taking an additional pay cut for the benefit the employees.

"The club wishes to show its gratitude to its professional athletes during such an exceptional situation," it added.

With additional reporting from Reuters