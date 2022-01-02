Football

'Lionel Messi cannot travel to France without a negative Covid test' - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino: "We've been living with this virus for two years now and everyone knows what we need to avoid. But beyond that, there are some things that we can't control with the virus. We can still catch it even if we take every possible precaution. As for Leo Messi, Leo is in direct contact with the medical services at the club, and for the match of Lyon, we don't know."

00:01:18, an hour ago