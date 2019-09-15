Barcelona's talisman is yet to feature this season due to a calf injury but is closing in on a return to playing action.

Barcelona travel to Dortmund on Monday ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday night, but manager Ernesto Valverde says the game is likely to come too early for Messi.

"It looked like it was just going to be a small period he would be out for at first," Valverde said on Saturday.

"Apparently his scar opened a little bit so it’s told us we need to exercise a little bit of caution.

" I don’t think it’s long until he’ll be back again. Tuesday I don’t know, probably later. "

He added: "Messi is a very, very important player for us I can’t deny that.

"But there have been other times when he hasn’t played and we’ve got through games well. He had the arm problem last year and the team responded very well."

Ousmane Dembele also completed part of the session.