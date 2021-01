Football

'Lionel Messi may miss final' - Ronald Koeman after Barcelona's Supercopa semi-final victory

Barcelona are through to the Spanish Supercopa final after beating Real Sociedad 3-2 on penalties, after the match finished 1-1 in normal time on Wednesday in Cordoba. Ronald Koeman's side will face the winner of tomorrow semi-final between Real Madrid v Athletic Club but he fears that Lionel Messi may miss the final.

