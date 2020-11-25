Lionel Messi has paid tribute to “eternal” Diego Maradona after his death at the age of 60.

Argentina, Barcelona and Napoli legend Maradona died in Buenos Aires after suffering a heart attack.

Messi and Maradona are the two greatest Argentinean players of all time and worked together when Maradona was the head coach of the national team from 2008-2010, including the World Cup in South Africa.

"A very sad day for all Argentines and for football,” said Messi on Instagram.

"He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Cristiano Ronaldo also offered his condolences, calling Maradona an “unparalleled magician”.

"Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician,” wrote Ronaldo on Twitter.

"He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

