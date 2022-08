Football

Lionel Messi says goodbye to ex-Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez as ex-Liverpool forward returns to Uruguay

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi sent a warm message to his former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez, as he was introduced back home at Nacional in Uruguay. Suarez landed in Montevideo aboard Messi's private plane, according to local press reports. The Argentine playmaker dedicated some words to his friend through a video that was broadcast during Suarez's unveiling ceremony.

00:02:23, 2 hours ago