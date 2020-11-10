Lionel Messi has been slammed by Antoine Griezmann’s former advisor for having a “deplorable” attitude and leading a “regime of terror” at Barcelona.

Griezmann has struggled to adapt at Barca since joining in 2019 and there have been questions over whether he can fit into the same team as Messi.

Olhats, who scouted Griezmann when he was 13 and worked as his advisor until a few years ago, believes Messi is playing a role in making things difficult.

"Antoine arrived in a struggling club where Messi has a view on everything," Olhats told France Football.

He’s at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye. His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I’ve always heard Antoine say there’s no problem with Messi, but never the other way around. It's a regime of terror. You're either with him or against him.

“In my eyes, Messi said he wanted to leave [in the summer] to see what role he still had as a decision-making player, regarding the players who arrived and those who left, but he eventually stayed. Classic Messi! As good on the pitch as he is bad off it.

“Barcelona has been suffering for a while. There was a cancer in that club, and it obviously leaves some marks.”

Griezmann scored 15 goals for Barcelona in his debut season and has netted twice in seven La Liga appearances this campaign. Olhats believes the problems at the club have made it tough for Griezmann to settle.

“It’s the club that’s sick, not him," he said.

“Last year, when Antoine arrived, Messi didn’t talk to him, didn’t pass him the ball. He created a real trauma for a more than negative adaptation.

“That clearly left its mark. It was clear and visible. Add to that the president stepping down, the club conceding eight against Bayern and three different managers, the conditions aren’t good.”

