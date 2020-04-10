The Barcelona captain posted a screenshot of a story that claimed the 32-year-old was considering a move away from the Camp Nou, with fake news superimposed over it.

Messi said that the report by Argentine TV station TNT Sports that claimed he was considering a move to Inter Milan was not true.

The report stated that Vélez Sarsfield star Thiago Almada was set to move to Inter with Messi, but the Argentine rubbished that.

"This news is wrong and the same applies to the reports about Newell's. Both are wrong,” wrote Messi.

Rumours of a potential Inter Milan switch were given weight in recent days after former Inter Milan supremo Massimo Moratti told Radio RAI 1 that he believed Inter would be interested in signing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner..

"He is entering the final phase of his contract and I think it will then be a concern of the club (Inter) to bring him to Milan,” said Moratti had kicked.

Reports of fractions between the playing squad and the board at Barca have grown in frequency in recent week, with six directors resigning their positions on Friday.