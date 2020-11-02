Former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Lionel Messi and told him 'if you don’t like what I say, you know where the door is'.

Setien was dismissed by Barcelona in the summer after missing out on the La Liga title and being thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

He said this week that Messi was “difficult to manage” and compared him to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

According to Ser Catalunya, Setien and Messi clashed after Barca drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo in June to dent their title hopes.

It is reported that Messi asked Setien to respect players who have won more than him, to which Setien replied: “'If you don’t like what I say, you know where the door is."

Messi was then said to have looked at Setien and laughed compassionately.

The Argentine came close to leaving Barca himself in the summer but ended up staying due to his 700m euro release clause. He is yet to sign a new deal though and could leave as a free agent next summer.

