Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

Melbourne, Australia
Real Road Racing Series
In today's Euro Papers, Lionel Messi has commented on his top transfer choice to solve Barcelona's transfer woes.
The latest Game of Opinions podcast attempts to tackle a huge topic: who is the greatest player in Premier League history?
Barcelona have implemented a coronavirus protocol for players in training, and the system was caught on camera.
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz admitted he was looking forward to the Bundesliga returning.
Vieira praised new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and believes the Gunners squad are once again "playing for the manager."
Barcelona are looking to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus but do not have the money to do so.
With Leroy Sane set to join Bayern Munich, Kingsley Coman looks set to exit the Allianz Arena with a host of European giants interested in the forward.
Cash-strapped Lyon are reportedly now forced to sell Houssem Aouar, and Liverpool are in prime position to 'pounce' and sign the French star.