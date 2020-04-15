Lionesses donate to PlayersTogether fund for NHS

"The squad have recognised the importance of the statement last week from the Premier League players with regards to setting up the #PlayersTogether fund and the potential impact it can make," the Lionesses said in a joint statement on social media.

Top-flight men's players in England launched the fund in the wake of being criticised for resisting calls from the league to accept a 30% salary cut after football was suspended due to the outbreak.

The players union, however, questioned the league's call for wage reductions, saying they would reduce tax revenue for the NHS.

Ellie Orton, CEO of the NHS Charities Together, which represents over 140 NHS charities, thanked the women's team for their contribution. "Hopefully it will inspire more fans to get behind the appeal and we can raise even more money to support NHS staff, volunteers and patients, and they'll be thrilled to know the England players are right behind them," Orton said. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)