The FA have introduced legacy numbers for all senior England Women internationals as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The decision was taken to mark the 50th anniversary of the team's first international against Scotland.

All 227 players that have represented the Lionesses at senior level will have their own unique number.

A full list of legacy numbers for the women’s team has been released, beginning with Sue Beckett – the goalkeeper from the first Lioness international against Scotland in 1972.

Meanwhile, Brighton striker Katie Robinson is the 227th player in the list after she and Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier made their debuts against Norway on Tuesday.

The legacy numbers will be shown for the first time on the players' shirts in England's match against South Korea on February 16 at Stadium MK.

Kay Cossington, head of women’s technical at the FA, told englandfootball.com : “Every former player has played their part in the team’s journey and the introduction of legacy numbers is a permanent reminder of their impact and the history of the England Senior Women’s team.

"All 227 players are valued members of the ‘England family’ and we hope they can reflect with pride on being part of a small group of women who have transformed football and made an everlasting impact on society. Their number will always remain unique to them and a symbol of their legacy in growing the game.

“We want to thank each and every one who has worn the shirt since 1972 and epitomised what it means to be a Lioness.

“We remain indebted to many in the women’s football family who have helped collate this historic list and the support of the National Lottery Trust. I would like to pay particular tribute to Professor Jean Williams and Patricia Gregory, who have worked tirelessly with FA colleagues over a number of years to bring this project to life.”

England’s match against South Korea in February will be their first match of the Arnold Clark Cup – an invitational tournament hosted by The FA.

After facing South Korea on February 16, Sarina Wiegman’s side will take on Italy three days later before concluding the round-robin competition against Belgium on February 2022.

The Lionesses won the first edition of the tournament in February, after finishing top of a group containing Spain, Canada and Germany.

