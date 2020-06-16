Football

List of champions since Bundesliga introduction in 1963

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich on Tuesday secured their 30th German league title, and their 29th Bundesliga crown since the introduction of the top division in 1963.

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich on Tuesday secured
their 30th German league title, and their 29th Bundesliga crown
since the introduction of the top division in 1963.

Here is a list of German champions since the launch of the
Bundesliga:

2020 Bayern Munich

2019 Bayern Munich

2018 Bayern Munich

2017 Bayern Munich

2016 Bayern Munich

2015 Bayern Munich

2014 Bayern Munich

2013 Bayern Munich

2012 Borussia Dortmund

2011 Borussia Dortmund

2010 Bayern Munich

2009 VfL Wolfsburg

2008 Bayern Munich

2007 VfB Stuttgart

2006 Bayern Munich

2005 Bayern Munich

2004 Werder Bremen

2003 Bayern Munich

2002 Borussia Dortmund

2001 Bayern Munich

2000 Bayern Munich

1999 Bayern Munich

1998 Kaiserslautern

1997 Bayern Munich

1996 Borussia Dortmund

1995 Borussia Dortmund

1994 Bayern Munich

1993 Werder Bremen

1992 VfB Stuttgart

1991 Kaiserslautern

1990 Bayern Munich

1989 Bayern Munich

1988 Werder Bremen

1987 Bayern Munich

1986 Bayern Munich

1985 Bayern Munich

1984 VfB Stuttgart

1983 Hamburg SV

1982 Hamburg SV

1981 Bayern Munich

1980 Bayern Munich

1979 Hamburg SV

1978 Cologne

1977 Borussia Moenchengladbach

1976 Borussia Moenchengladbach

1975 Borussia Moenchengladbach

1974 Bayern Munich

1973 Bayern Munich

1972 Bayern Munich

1971 Borussia Moenchengladbach

1970 Borussia Moenchengladbach

1969 Bayern Munich

1968 Nuremberg

1967 Eintracht Braunschweig

1966 1860 Munich

1965 Werder Bremen

1964 Cologne

(Compiled by Karolos Grohmann)

Football
