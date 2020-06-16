List of champions since Bundesliga introduction in 1963

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich on Tuesday secured their 30th German league title, and their 29th Bundesliga crown since the introduction of the top division in 1963.

Here is a list of German champions since the launch of the

Bundesliga:



2020 Bayern Munich



2019 Bayern Munich



2018 Bayern Munich



2017 Bayern Munich



2016 Bayern Munich



2015 Bayern Munich



2014 Bayern Munich



2013 Bayern Munich



2012 Borussia Dortmund



2011 Borussia Dortmund



2010 Bayern Munich



2009 VfL Wolfsburg



2008 Bayern Munich



2007 VfB Stuttgart



2006 Bayern Munich



2005 Bayern Munich



2004 Werder Bremen



2003 Bayern Munich



2002 Borussia Dortmund



2001 Bayern Munich



2000 Bayern Munich



1999 Bayern Munich



1998 Kaiserslautern



1997 Bayern Munich



1996 Borussia Dortmund



1995 Borussia Dortmund



1994 Bayern Munich



1993 Werder Bremen



1992 VfB Stuttgart



1991 Kaiserslautern



1990 Bayern Munich



1989 Bayern Munich



1988 Werder Bremen



1987 Bayern Munich



1986 Bayern Munich



1985 Bayern Munich



1984 VfB Stuttgart



1983 Hamburg SV



1982 Hamburg SV



1981 Bayern Munich



1980 Bayern Munich



1979 Hamburg SV



1978 Cologne



1977 Borussia Moenchengladbach



1976 Borussia Moenchengladbach



1975 Borussia Moenchengladbach



1974 Bayern Munich



1973 Bayern Munich



1972 Bayern Munich



1971 Borussia Moenchengladbach



1970 Borussia Moenchengladbach



1969 Bayern Munich



1968 Nuremberg



1967 Eintracht Braunschweig



1966 1860 Munich



1965 Werder Bremen



1964 Cologne



(Compiled by Karolos Grohmann)



